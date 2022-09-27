PDD Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Now

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is 4.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.21 and a high of $104.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PDD stock was last observed hovering at around $60.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $589.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.7% off the consensus price target high of $830.50 offered by 49 analysts, but current levels are 84.96% higher than the price target low of $403.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.66, the stock is -9.41% and 5.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.37 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 15.49% off its SMA200. PDD registered -35.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.12%.

The stock witnessed a 1.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.30%, and is -7.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has around 9762 employees, a market worth around $81.05B and $14.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.01 and Fwd P/E is 2.37. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.35% and -41.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is a “Buy”. 49 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 39 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/24/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 190.30% this year.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 910.81M with Short Float at 1.81%.