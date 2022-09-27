Positives for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) as stock gains in recent trading

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) is -46.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $7.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $4.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.8% off the consensus price target high of $6.25 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 14.29% higher than the price target low of $3.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.70, the stock is -7.60% and -9.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.83 million and changing -2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -32.44% off its SMA200. CDE registered -56.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.51%.

The stock witnessed a -14.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.30%, and is -19.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.08% over the week and 7.53% over the month.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has around 2105 employees, a market worth around $818.34M and $808.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 44.26. Profit margin for the company is -16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.30% and -64.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -218.60% this year.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.04M, and float is at 276.53M with Short Float at 6.64%.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MELLOR ROBERT E,the company’sChairman (non-executive). SEC filings show that MELLOR ROBERT E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $4.51 per share for a total of $4507.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Coeur Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Whelan Thomas S (SVP & CFO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $4.25 per share for $42490.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the CDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Routledge Michael (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) acquired 11,760 shares at an average price of $4.26 for $50086.0. The insider now directly holds 189,128 shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 14.35% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -19.83% lower over the same period. Hecla Mining Company (HL) is -35.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.