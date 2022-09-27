Positives for Hecla Mining Company (HL) as stock gains in recent trading

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is -32.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.44 and a high of $7.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $3.51, the stock is -11.78% and -15.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.81 million and changing -3.31% at the moment leaves the stock -30.47% off its SMA200. HL registered -35.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.23%.

The stock witnessed a -19.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.23%, and is -15.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.50% over the week and 5.85% over the month.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has around 1650 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $756.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1755.00 and Fwd P/E is 19.72. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.03% and -54.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 435.70% this year.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 539.40M, and float is at 515.88M with Short Float at 3.25%.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Hecla Mining Company (HL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 20 times.

Hecla Mining Company (HL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is trading -56.31% down over the past 12 months and First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is -44.53% lower over the same period. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -40.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.