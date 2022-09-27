Positives for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) as stock gains in recent trading

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) is -79.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.85 and a high of $25.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPEN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $7.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.88% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 41.71% higher than the price target low of $5.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.06, the stock is -26.55% and -36.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.54 million and changing -4.08% at the moment leaves the stock -60.58% off its SMA200. OPEN registered -84.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.62%.

The stock witnessed a -36.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.65%, and is -21.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.25% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has around 2816 employees, a market worth around $1.83B and $15.44B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.37% and -87.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.10%).

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -138.80% this year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 624.96M, and float is at 526.39M with Short Float at 14.70%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHEELER CARRIE,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that WHEELER CARRIE sold 115,378 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $4.06 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.13 million shares.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Low Ah Kee Andrew (President) sold a total of 183,782 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $5.26 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.52 million shares of the OPEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Wu Eric Chung-Wei (CEO) disposed off 82,288 shares at an average price of $5.26 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 33,196,702 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN).