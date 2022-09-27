Positives for Vale S.A. (VALE) as stock gains in recent trading

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is -8.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.92 and a high of $20.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VALE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45%.

Currently trading at $12.59, the stock is -2.79% and -3.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 49.49 million and changing -3.45% at the moment leaves the stock -18.44% off its SMA200. VALE registered -11.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.50%.

The stock witnessed a -7.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.56%, and is -7.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Vale S.A. (VALE) has around 74316 employees, a market worth around $63.14B and $48.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.94 and Fwd P/E is 4.55. Profit margin for the company is 41.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.25% and -39.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.10%).

Vale S.A. (VALE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vale S.A. (VALE) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 284.50% this year.

Vale S.A. (VALE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.67B, and float is at 4.33B with Short Float at 0.56%.

Vale S.A. (VALE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -22.67% down over the past 12 months and ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) that is -34.03% lower over the same period.