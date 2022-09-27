Positives for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) as stock gains in recent trading

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is -59.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.96 and a high of $91.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZIM stock was last observed hovering at around $24.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.84% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 19.57% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.13, the stock is -25.04% and -43.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.88 million and changing -2.98% at the moment leaves the stock -57.50% off its SMA200. ZIM registered -57.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.72%.

The stock witnessed a -50.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.70%, and is -16.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has around 4427 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $13.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.47 and Fwd P/E is 2.04. Profit margin for the company is 45.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.72% and -73.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (60.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 766.20% this year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.99M, and float is at 79.92M with Short Float at 12.36%.