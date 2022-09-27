REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) is -86.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $7.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.73% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 23.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.77, the stock is -30.48% and -35.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing 2.32% at the moment leaves the stock -66.85% off its SMA200. REE registered -85.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.24%.

The stock witnessed a -42.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.49%, and is -28.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.82% over the week and 9.53% over the month.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $351.42M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.43% and -89.75% from its 52-week high.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

REE Automotive Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -636.10% this year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 292.19M, and float is at 191.51M with Short Float at 0.93%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.