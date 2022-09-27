Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) is -67.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $18.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LITM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3%.

Currently trading at $1.88, the stock is -25.60% and -26.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.92 million and changing -40.88% at the moment leaves the stock -58.78% off its SMA200. LITM registered a loss of -74.59% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -30.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.39%, and is -24.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.75% over the week and 12.17% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -11.32% and -89.79% from its 52-week high.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -203.20% this year.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.84M, and float is at 7.67M with Short Float at 2.63%.