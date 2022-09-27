Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is -13.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.80 and a high of $60.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RUN stock was last observed hovering at around $30.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.48% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 1.2% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.64, the stock is -15.25% and -8.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.18 million and changing -3.98% at the moment leaves the stock 4.42% off its SMA200. RUN registered -31.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.36%.

The stock witnessed a -15.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.83%, and is -20.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.65% over the week and 6.98% over the month.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has around 11383 employees, a market worth around $6.62B and $1.95B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.43% and -51.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunrun Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.80% this year.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 211.13M, and float is at 199.62M with Short Float at 12.63%.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Sunrun Inc. (RUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fenster Edward Harris,the company’sCo-Executive Chair. SEC filings show that Fenster Edward Harris sold 6,172 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $34.27 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.58 million shares.

Sunrun Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that Jurich Lynn Michelle (Director) sold a total of 3,993 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $37.04 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.45 million shares of the RUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, STEELE JEANNA (Chief Legal & People Officer) disposed off 799 shares at an average price of $37.03 for $29588.0. The insider now directly holds 156,392 shares of Sunrun Inc. (RUN).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading 6.93% up over the past 12 months and First Solar Inc. (FSLR) that is 40.66% higher over the same period. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is 8.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.