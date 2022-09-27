TAL Education Group (TAL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is 28.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $6.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TAL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $5.04, the stock is -8.65% and -0.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.56 million and changing 5.44% at the moment leaves the stock 27.06% off its SMA200. TAL registered 11.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.71%.

The stock witnessed a -6.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.70%, and is -4.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

TAL Education Group (TAL) has around 16200 employees, a market worth around $3.39B and $3.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 59.29. Distance from 52-week low is 215.00% and -25.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -828.30% this year.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 645.19M, and float is at 500.31M with Short Float at 4.92%.

TAL Education Group (TAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ATA Creativity Global (AACG) that is trading -28.33% down over the past 12 months and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is 29.25% higher over the same period.