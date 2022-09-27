Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -46.18% Change This Year

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is -46.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.91 and a high of $12.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERIC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $9.81 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 9.44% higher than the price target low of $6.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.85, the stock is -16.03% and -19.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.49 million and changing -1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -33.61% off its SMA200. ERIC registered -49.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.39.

The stock witnessed a -21.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.42%, and is -12.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has around 101459 employees, a market worth around $20.69B and $22.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.26 and Fwd P/E is 8.07. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.02% and -54.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.60% this year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.33B, and float is at 2.98B with Short Float at 0.19%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -52.12% down over the past 12 months and Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) that is 28.22% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -6.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.