Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) is -23.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.54 and a high of $6.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TELL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -18.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.36, the stock is -38.65% and -38.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.72 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -38.39% off its SMA200. TELL registered -36.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.59%.

The stock witnessed a -46.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.12%, and is -39.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.93% over the week and 13.88% over the month.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $245.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 337.14. Profit margin for the company is -50.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.25% and -63.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.30%).

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tellurian Inc. (TELL) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tellurian Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.20% this year.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 534.52M, and float is at 489.38M with Short Float at 21.17%.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Tellurian Inc. (TELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harvey Claire,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Harvey Claire bought 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $3.19 per share for a total of $51072.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49955.0 shares.

Tellurian Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Bennett James Donald (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $4.05 per share for $81000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65326.0 shares of the TELL stock.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) that is trading 20.39% up over the past 12 months and Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) that is 8.98% higher over the same period. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is 1.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.