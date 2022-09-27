Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 48.12% Upside

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is -39.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $9.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $4.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -15.28% lower than the price target low of $3.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.15, the stock is -12.38% and -8.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.34 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -17.24% off its SMA200. TME registered -41.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.33%.

The stock witnessed a -16.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.72%, and is -9.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 5966 employees, a market worth around $7.17B and $4.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.66 and Fwd P/E is 1.55. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.68% and -54.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.20% this year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.61B, and float is at 790.36M with Short Float at 3.69%.