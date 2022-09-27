The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is -48.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.33 and a high of $24.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $11.07, the stock is -17.03% and -16.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.83 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -26.00% off its SMA200. GT registered -38.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.27%.

The stock witnessed a -26.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.57%, and is -15.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.96% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has around 72000 employees, a market worth around $3.28B and $20.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.34 and Fwd P/E is 4.18. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.16% and -55.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 154.00% this year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 284.00M, and float is at 281.64M with Short Float at 4.88%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KRAMER RICHARD J,the company’sChairman of the Bd, CEO & Pres. SEC filings show that KRAMER RICHARD J sold 175,197 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $22.33 per share for a total of $3.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that McClellan Stephen R (President, Americas) sold a total of 54,302 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $21.88 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the GT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, McClellan Stephen R (President, Americas) disposed off 36,177 shares at an average price of $23.36 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 109,721 shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT).