These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) is -84.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $11.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFIE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 91.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.84, the stock is -17.63% and -60.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 100.02 million and changing 9.57% at the moment leaves the stock -77.28% off its SMA200. FFIE registered -92.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.75%.

The stock witnessed a -51.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.98%, and is -10.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.07% over the week and 17.64% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 19.04% and -92.50% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -276.80% this year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 322.72M, and float is at 118.44M with Short Float at 18.14%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.