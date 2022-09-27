Things appear to be looking up for Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) is -39.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $6.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 67.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.96, the stock is -21.57% and -26.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.83 million and changing -7.98% at the moment leaves the stock -21.37% off its SMA200. AGEN registered -66.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -27.41%.

The stock witnessed a -32.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.26%, and is -15.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 6.18% over the month.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has around 441 employees, a market worth around $583.67M and $320.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.35. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.80% and -67.79% from its 52-week high.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 90.00% this year.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 277.03M, and float is at 255.86M with Short Float at 6.59%.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Agenus Inc. (AGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Day Steven J,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that O’Day Steven J sold 38,679 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $3.06 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61321.0 shares.

Agenus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that AGENUS INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $12.00 per share for $16.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.88 million shares of the AGEN stock.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 0.82% up over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 16.47% higher over the same period.