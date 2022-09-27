Things appear to be looking up for AT&T Inc. (T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is -15.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.85 and a high of $21.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The T stock was last observed hovering at around $16.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.73% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -56.7% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.67, the stock is -7.68% and -12.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 46.59 million and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -17.08% off its SMA200. T registered -23.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.18%.

The stock witnessed a -13.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.59%, and is -6.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

AT&T Inc. (T) has around 203000 employees, a market worth around $113.27B and $140.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.72 and Fwd P/E is 6.26. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.14% and -27.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

AT&T Inc. (T) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AT&T Inc. (T) is a “Hold”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AT&T Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 468.40% this year.

AT&T Inc. (T) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.17B, and float is at 7.12B with Short Float at 1.09%.

AT&T Inc. (T) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at AT&T Inc. (T) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUCZO STEPHEN J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $25.04 per share for a total of $2.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

AT&T Inc. (T): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -62.18% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -44.25% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -45.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.