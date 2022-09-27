United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:UMC Stock Is Going Next

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) is -47.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.87 and a high of $11.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UMC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $6.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.41% off the consensus price target high of $6.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 5.41% higher than the price target low of $6.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.77, the stock is -9.62% and -13.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.23 million and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -29.28% off its SMA200. UMC registered -48.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.79%.

The stock witnessed a -17.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.17%, and is -9.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has around 19426 employees, a market worth around $15.01B and $7.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.92 and Fwd P/E is 6.11. Distance from 52-week low is -1.70% and -51.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.60B, and float is at 2.25B with Short Float at 2.29%.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) that is 33.29% higher over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -50.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.