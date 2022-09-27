Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) on Track to Reach $17.11 in a Year

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) is -22.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.86 and a high of $19.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VOD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $17.11 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.46% off the consensus price target high of $24.21 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 0.6% higher than the price target low of $11.58 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.51, the stock is -9.89% and -17.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.88 million and changing -3.84% at the moment leaves the stock -26.69% off its SMA200. VOD registered -27.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.41%.

The stock witnessed a -16.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.87%, and is -7.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has around 96941 employees, a market worth around $32.69B and $44.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.30. Distance from 52-week low is -2.95% and -39.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.84B, and float is at 2.49B with Short Float at 0.23%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is -59.67% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -16.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.