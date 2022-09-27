What should you know before buying stock in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is -19.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.00 and a high of $22.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARCC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.29% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 15.15% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.97, the stock is -11.69% and -13.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.82 million and changing -3.25% at the moment leaves the stock -15.80% off its SMA200. ARCC registered -15.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.27%.

The stock witnessed a -17.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.82%, and is -10.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.71 and Fwd P/E is 8.20. Distance from 52-week low is -0.20% and -25.87% from its 52-week high.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 505.44M, and float is at 497.17M with Short Float at 3.67%.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROLL PENELOPE F,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that ROLL PENELOPE F bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $19.04 per share for a total of $47600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54500.0 shares.

Ares Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that HENSON MARY BETH (Director) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $19.77 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the ARCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, ROLL PENELOPE F (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $19.77 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 52,000 shares of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).