What should you know before buying stock in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) is -47.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.41 and a high of $5.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SID stock was last observed hovering at around $2.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $2.30, the stock is -13.19% and -18.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.98 million and changing -7.63% at the moment leaves the stock -43.01% off its SMA200. SID registered -57.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.78%.

The stock witnessed a -27.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.35%, and is -12.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has around 35179 employees, a market worth around $3.25B and $8.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.61 and Fwd P/E is 0.81. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.56% and -61.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.10%).

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 224.00% this year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.33B, and float is at 716.32M with Short Float at 0.46%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -16.70% down over the past 12 months and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is 24.92% higher over the same period.