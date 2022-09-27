What should you know before buying stock in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) is -78.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $16.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.71, the stock is -14.40% and -22.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.97 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -58.79% off its SMA200. HUT registered -79.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.02%.

The stock witnessed a -24.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.56%, and is -10.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.82% over the week and 8.89% over the month.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $475.96M and $205.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.65% and -89.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -368.30% this year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.40M, and float is at 181.23M with Short Float at 6.86%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times.