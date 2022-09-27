What should you know before buying stock in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) is -70.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $83.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MARA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.54% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -37.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.61, the stock is -18.02% and -25.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.52 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -49.06% off its SMA200. MARA registered -73.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.74%.

The stock witnessed a -25.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.29%, and is -11.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.75% over the week and 9.40% over the month.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $188.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.76. Distance from 52-week low is 84.81% and -88.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.70%).

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -183.70% this year.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.44M, and float is at 107.84M with Short Float at 23.30%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DENUCCIO KEVIN A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DENUCCIO KEVIN A bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $13.72 per share for a total of $68600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that DENUCCIO KEVIN A (Director) bought a total of 15,424 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $9.63 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99999.0 shares of the MARA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, OKAMOTO MERRICK D (Executive Chairman) disposed off 83,333 shares at an average price of $37.02 for $3.08 million. The insider now directly holds 5,486,480 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA).