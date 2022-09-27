Why Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) is -46.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $5.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $3.92 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 34.48% higher than the price target low of $3.19 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.09, the stock is -11.23% and -17.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.28 million and changing -2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -36.95% off its SMA200. FSM registered -48.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.57%.

The stock witnessed a -19.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.89%, and is -13.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 20.90 and Fwd P/E is 6.97. Distance from 52-week low is -0.48% and -62.14% from its 52-week high.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.00% this year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 291.46M, and float is at 287.66M with Short Float at 4.89%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) that is -34.85% lower over the past 12 months.