Why Infosys Limited (INFY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is -34.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.39 and a high of $26.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFY stock was last observed hovering at around $16.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $16.69, the stock is -7.29% and -11.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.27 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -20.99% off its SMA200. INFY registered -29.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.51%.

The stock witnessed a -12.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.03%, and is -4.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Infosys Limited (INFY) has around 335186 employees, a market worth around $72.16B and $15.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.52 and Fwd P/E is 20.08. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.83% and -36.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year.

Infosys Limited (INFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.19B, and float is at 3.56B with Short Float at 0.74%.

Infosys Limited (INFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -24.08% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -29.45% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -10.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.