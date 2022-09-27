Why Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) is -79.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.65 and a high of $176.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHOP stock was last observed hovering at around $28.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.33% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are 2.59% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.25, the stock is -11.05% and -18.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.88 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -53.47% off its SMA200. SHOP registered -80.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.43%.

The stock witnessed a -17.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.31%, and is -14.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $35.44B and $5.00B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4708.33. Profit margin for the company is -38.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.17% and -83.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is a “Overweight”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 22 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shopify Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 784.30% this year.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 1.17B with Short Float at 4.20%.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) that is trading -57.23% down over the past 12 months and PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) that is 0.79% higher over the same period.