Will Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) is -77.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $4.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -36.66% and -45.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.78 million and changing -5.09% at the moment leaves the stock -69.88% off its SMA200. CEI registered -90.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.33%.

The stock witnessed a -46.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.47%, and is -27.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.90% over the week and 6.40% over the month.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $100.79M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -0.74% and -96.11% from its 52-week high.

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 509.43M, and float is at 452.89M with Short Float at 6.94%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.