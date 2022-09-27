Will NIO Inc. (NIO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is -44.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.67 and a high of $44.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NIO stock was last observed hovering at around $17.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $201.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.21% off the consensus price target high of $464.39 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are 86.95% higher than the price target low of $135.07 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.62, the stock is -9.72% and -11.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41.82 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -18.27% off its SMA200. NIO registered -50.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.50%.

The stock witnessed a -12.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.22%, and is -15.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

NIO Inc. (NIO) has around 15204 employees, a market worth around $30.62B and $5.64B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.99% and -60.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

NIO Inc. (NIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIO Inc. (NIO) is a “Buy”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 28 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.70% this year.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.63B, and float is at 1.51B with Short Float at 3.99%.