XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -71.45% Change This Year

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is -71.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.86 and a high of $56.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPEV stock was last observed hovering at around $13.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $199.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.83% off the consensus price target high of $278.05 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 80.44% higher than the price target low of $73.48 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.37, the stock is -11.16% and -30.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.76 million and changing 4.81% at the moment leaves the stock -51.08% off its SMA200. XPEV registered -59.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.88%.

The stock witnessed a -26.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.23%, and is -8.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.03% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has around 13978 employees, a market worth around $12.40B and $4.12B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.74% and -74.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is a “Buy”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 854.28M, and float is at 601.53M with Short Float at 3.99%.