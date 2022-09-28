ABB Ltd (ABB) on Track to Reach $30.93 in a Year

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is -33.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.20 and a high of $39.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABB stock was last observed hovering at around $25.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $30.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.36% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 5.88% higher than the price target low of $27.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.47, the stock is -7.08% and -10.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -19.10% off its SMA200. ABB registered -26.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.06%.

The stock witnessed a -9.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.21%, and is -5.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

ABB Ltd (ABB) has around 104400 employees, a market worth around $51.48B and $28.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.65 and Fwd P/E is 15.44. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.07% and -34.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

ABB Ltd (ABB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ABB Ltd (ABB) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ABB Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.40% this year.

ABB Ltd (ABB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.91B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 0.17%.

ABB Ltd (ABB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -24.47% down over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is -21.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.