AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) is -34.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $21.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABCL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.07% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 32.64% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.43, the stock is -10.46% and -14.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 2.28% at the moment leaves the stock -5.87% off its SMA200. ABCL registered -55.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.63%.

The stock witnessed a -16.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.09%, and is -8.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has around 386 employees, a market worth around $2.83B and $507.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.78. Profit margin for the company is 39.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.99% and -56.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.30% this year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 284.69M, and float is at 202.87M with Short Float at 10.66%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thermopylae Holdings Ltd.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $11.46 per share for a total of $2.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55.84 million shares.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. (10% Owner) bought a total of 9,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $8.05 per share for $73842.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55.64 million shares of the ABCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. (10% Owner) acquired 54,915 shares at an average price of $8.03 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 55,635,218 shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL).

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 31.56% up over the past 12 months and Genmab A/S (GMAB) that is -26.05% lower over the same period. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) is -57.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.