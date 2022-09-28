Alight Inc. (ALIT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) is -33.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $12.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALIT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 34.91% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.16, the stock is -7.80% and -8.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -18.25% off its SMA200. ALIT registered -38.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.39%.

The stock witnessed a -13.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.68%, and is -8.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.38% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $3.97B and $2.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1193.33 and Fwd P/E is 10.47. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.47% and -40.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.20% this year.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 457.85M, and float is at 428.93M with Short Float at 3.50%.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Massey Richard N,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Massey Richard N bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $9.54 per share for a total of $95389.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Alight Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that FOLEY WILLIAM P II (Director) sold a total of 189,329 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $10.02 per share for $1.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.87 million shares of the ALIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, FOLEY WILLIAM P II (Director) disposed off 302,305 shares at an average price of $10.18 for $3.08 million. The insider now directly holds 13,064,102 shares of Alight Inc. (ALIT).