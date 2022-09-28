Analysts suggest Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) could spike 60.92% in a year

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is -55.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.13 and a high of $53.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOOS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $25.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.92% off the consensus price target high of $42.37 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -10.4% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.56, the stock is -7.64% and -13.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -31.20% off its SMA200. GOOS registered -58.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.28%.

The stock witnessed a -10.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.39%, and is -5.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has around 4353 employees, a market worth around $2.43B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.55 and Fwd P/E is 8.01. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.67% and -69.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.20% this year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.23M, and float is at 54.03M with Short Float at 11.94%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 37 times.