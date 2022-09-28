Analysts suggest First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) could spike 93.72% in a year

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) is -96.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.19 and a high of $107.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FWBI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.72% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.72% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.57, the stock is -37.11% and -58.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 16.30% at the moment leaves the stock -92.57% off its SMA200. FWBI registered -98.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -95.53%.

The stock witnessed a -52.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -84.14%, and is 7.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.10% over the week and 18.99% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 31.93% and -98.54% from its 52-week high.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.50% this year.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.39M, and float is at 1.38M with Short Float at 10.08%.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -80.76% down over the past 12 months.