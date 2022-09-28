Are we looking at the next big move in Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)?

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) is -73.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.88 and a high of $10.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEVA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 55.56% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.00, the stock is -23.55% and -37.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 4.17% at the moment leaves the stock -52.22% off its SMA200. AEVA registered -76.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.94%.

The stock witnessed a -27.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.65%, and is -13.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.57% over the week and 7.75% over the month.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has around 227 employees, a market worth around $444.14M and $9.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.38% and -81.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aeva Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -319.40% this year.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.89M, and float is at 125.44M with Short Float at 5.73%.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sinha Saurabh,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Sinha Saurabh sold 11,997 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $2.75 per share for a total of $33001.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.