Are we looking at the next big move in Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)?

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) is -44.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.06 and a high of $12.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $9.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.02% off the consensus price target high of $13.34 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 25.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.20, the stock is -8.64% and -11.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -38.66% off its SMA200. EGO registered -33.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.94%.

The stock witnessed a -10.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.31%, and is -10.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.36% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has around 2989 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $891.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.58. Profit margin for the company is -48.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.77% and -58.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eldorado Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.00% this year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.78M, and float is at 160.60M with Short Float at 3.45%.