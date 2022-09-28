Are we looking at the next big move in TELUS Corporation (TU)?

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) is -13.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.20 and a high of $27.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TU stock was last observed hovering at around $20.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $26.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.0% off the consensus price target high of $28.36 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 17.53% higher than the price target low of $24.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.42, the stock is -6.97% and -9.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -14.61% off its SMA200. TU registered -9.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.27%.

The stock witnessed a -11.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.98%, and is -4.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

TELUS Corporation (TU) has around 90800 employees, a market worth around $28.98B and $12.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.58 and Fwd P/E is 14.10. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.06% and -25.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

TELUS Corporation (TU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TELUS Corporation (TU) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TELUS Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.70% this year.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.42B, and float is at 1.39B with Short Float at 1.00%.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at TELUS Corporation (TU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times.

TELUS Corporation (TU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AT&T Inc. (T) that is -24.17% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -18.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.