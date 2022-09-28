Are we looking at the next big move in The Lion Electric Company (LEV)?

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) is -70.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.86 and a high of $14.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $2.98, the stock is -17.95% and -31.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 3.83% at the moment leaves the stock -54.43% off its SMA200. LEV registered -77.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.75%.

The stock witnessed a -25.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.18%, and is -9.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.64% over the week and 5.41% over the month.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $569.95M and $87.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.13. Distance from 52-week low is 4.20% and -79.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.00M, and float is at 82.27M with Short Float at 7.79%.