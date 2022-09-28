Atlas Corp. (ATCO): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:ATCO Stock Is Going Next

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) is -1.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.12 and a high of $16.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATCO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $16.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.33% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.11% higher than the price target low of $14.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.00, the stock is -2.77% and 4.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 3.84% off its SMA200. ATCO registered -11.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.57.

The stock witnessed a -2.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.97%, and is -2.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $4.09B and $1.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.94 and Fwd P/E is 8.90. Profit margin for the company is 28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.27% and -13.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlas Corp. (ATCO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlas Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 151.80% this year.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 270.87M, and float is at 245.56M with Short Float at 1.84%.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Atlas Corp. (ATCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.