Azul S.A. (AZUL) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 91.11% Upside

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) is -34.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.12 and a high of $22.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZUL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $63.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.11% off the consensus price target high of $97.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 47.45% higher than the price target low of $16.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.67, the stock is -10.48% and -1.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -26.45% off its SMA200. AZUL registered -59.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.63.

The stock witnessed a -15.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.28%, and is -16.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.74% over the week and 6.32% over the month.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has around 13193 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $2.65B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.55% and -60.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Azul S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.50% this year.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.00M, and float is at 111.87M with Short Float at 8.85%.

Azul S.A. (AZUL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) that is trading -42.85% down over the past 12 months.