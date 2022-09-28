Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is -36.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.07 and a high of $133.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXP stock was last observed hovering at around $74.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85%.

Currently trading at $73.66, the stock is -9.37% and -13.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -30.99% off its SMA200. BXP registered -34.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.23%.

The stock witnessed a -9.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.41%, and is -7.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has around 743 employees, a market worth around $11.65B and $2.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.54 and Fwd P/E is 21.88. Profit margin for the company is 22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.55% and -44.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.80% this year.

The shares outstanding are 156.72M, and float is at 156.44M with Short Float at 2.45%.

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RITCHEY RAYMOND A,the company’sSenior EVP. SEC filings show that RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 22,472 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $89.96 per share for a total of $2.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Boston Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that RITCHEY RAYMOND A (Senior EVP) sold a total of 21,102 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $120.52 per share for $2.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, LINDE DOUGLAS T (President) disposed off 34,476 shares at an average price of $118.58 for $4.09 million. The insider now directly holds 180,763 shares of Boston Properties Inc. (BXP).

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is trading -3.04% down over the past 12 months and Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) that is -40.73% lower over the same period. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is -40.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.