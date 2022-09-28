Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) – The 32.3% Upside Potential Remains

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is -49.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.90 and a high of $14.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BDN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.45% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 24.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.77, the stock is -15.62% and -20.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing -1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -40.43% off its SMA200. BDN registered -50.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.88%.

The stock witnessed a -16.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.34%, and is -15.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has around 324 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $497.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 73.59. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.88% and -54.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brandywine Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.10% this year.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.53M, and float is at 168.69M with Short Float at 4.64%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Joyce Michael,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Joyce Michael sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $14.02 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87040.0 shares.

Brandywine Realty Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that WIRTH TOM (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $13.77 per share for $68863.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the BDN stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -35.78% down over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is -31.01% lower over the same period. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is -40.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.