Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) is -37.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.41 and a high of $60.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMBL stock was last observed hovering at around $20.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46%.

Currently trading at $21.22, the stock is -12.98% and -28.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 2.22% at the moment leaves the stock -26.22% off its SMA200. BMBL registered -60.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.80%.

The stock witnessed a -20.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.77%, and is -4.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $4.37B and $840.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 66.73. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.70% and -64.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 211.20% this year.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.40M, and float is at 128.65M with Short Float at 6.36%.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Bumble Inc. (BMBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Griffin Amy,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Griffin Amy bought 35,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $28.37 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.