Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is -25.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.14 and a high of $66.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CM stock was last observed hovering at around $44.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96%.

Currently trading at $43.63, the stock is -8.07% and -11.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing -2.15% at the moment leaves the stock -21.68% off its SMA200. CM registered -24.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.14%.

The stock witnessed a -12.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.67%, and is -7.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) has around 49505 employees, a market worth around $40.57B and $13.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.45 and Fwd P/E is 5.76. Profit margin for the company is 35.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.16% and -34.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 69.40% this year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 903.74M, and float is at 901.44M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading -27.08% down over the past 12 months and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is -8.38% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -15.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.