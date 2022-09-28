Copart Inc. (CPRT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is -28.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $102.21 and a high of $161.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $106.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.22% off its average median price target of $142.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.2% off the consensus price target high of $182.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 16.92% higher than the price target low of $131.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.83, the stock is -4.07% and -10.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 2.08% at the moment leaves the stock -11.08% off its SMA200. CPRT registered -25.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.76%.

The stock witnessed a -11.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.02%, and is -1.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) has around 8600 employees, a market worth around $25.61B and $3.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.06 and Fwd P/E is 21.45. Profit margin for the company is 31.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.48% and -32.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.20%).

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Copart Inc. (CPRT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Copart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.90% this year.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 237.50M, and float is at 213.82M with Short Float at 1.09%.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Copart Inc. (CPRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blunt Matt,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Blunt Matt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $115.72 per share for a total of $1.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Copart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that TRYFOROS THOMAS N (Director) sold a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $114.72 per share for $1.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CPRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, Englander Daniel J (Director) disposed off 80,000 shares at an average price of $110.78 for $8.86 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Copart Inc. (CPRT).

Copart Inc. (CPRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carvana Co. (CVNA) that is trading -92.22% down over the past 12 months and O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) that is 11.15% higher over the same period. CarMax Inc. (KMX) is -44.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.