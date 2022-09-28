Ecopetrol S.A. (EC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:EC Stock Is Going Next

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is -26.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.59 and a high of $18.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $8.85, the stock is -14.12% and -15.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock -33.23% off its SMA200. EC registered -31.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.76%.

The stock witnessed a -19.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.91%, and is -11.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has around 9150 employees, a market worth around $20.06B and $30.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.95 and Fwd P/E is 2.86. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.03% and -52.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Ecopetrol S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 889.00% this year.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.06B, and float is at 221.63M with Short Float at 2.88%.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 24.04% up over the past 12 months and Eni S.p.A. (E) that is -21.41% lower over the same period. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is 36.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.