Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is -27.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.53 and a high of $11.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESRT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $6.41, the stock is -10.63% and -15.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -23.65% off its SMA200. ESRT registered -37.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.99%.

The stock witnessed a -10.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.35%, and is -12.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has around 693 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $687.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.61. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.84% and -42.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 35.00% this year.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.12M, and float is at 162.47M with Short Float at 8.28%.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -35.78% down over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is -31.01% lower over the same period. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is -40.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.