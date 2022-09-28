Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) is -45.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.97 and a high of $22.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRGV stock was last observed hovering at around $4.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -8.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.42, the stock is 15.44% and 8.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 10.39% at the moment leaves the stock -45.74% off its SMA200. NRGV registered -45.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.87%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.52.

The stock witnessed a -0.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.53%, and is 21.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.27% over the week and 10.16% over the month.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $757.82M and $43.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -63.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.52% and -75.48% from its 52-week high.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.78M, and float is at 105.77M with Short Float at 2.38%.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Piconi Robert,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Piconi Robert bought 9,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $5.21 per share for a total of $49207.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.34 million shares.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Piconi Robert (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 9,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $5.22 per share for $49066.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.33 million shares of the NRGV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Piconi Robert (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 18,954 shares at an average price of $5.26 for $99613.0. The insider now directly holds 6,318,342 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV).