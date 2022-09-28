EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Is Up 29.88% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is 29.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.07 and a high of $33.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVOP stock was last observed hovering at around $33.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.21% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 2.21% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.25, the stock is -0.25% and 4.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 30.03% off its SMA200. EVOP registered 36.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.31%.

The stock witnessed a -0.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.73%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.48% over the week and 0.39% over the month.

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $532.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 519.53 and Fwd P/E is 25.72. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.67% and -1.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.10%).

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EVO Payments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.60% this year.

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.86M, and float is at 46.42M with Short Float at 5.15%.

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilson Darren,the company’sPRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL. SEC filings show that Wilson Darren sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $33.23 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54441.0 shares.

EVO Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Wilson Darren (PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $33.45 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57941.0 shares of the EVOP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Reidenbach Michael L (EVP, CIO) disposed off 42,000 shares at an average price of $33.03 for $1.39 million. The insider now directly holds 45,068 shares of EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP).

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 4.40% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -30.89% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -30.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.