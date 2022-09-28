Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is -33.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.08 and a high of $137.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXPD stock was last observed hovering at around $86.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.26% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.77% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 1.07% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.04, the stock is -8.76% and -12.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -16.57% off its SMA200. EXPD registered -28.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.20%.

The stock witnessed a -15.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.98%, and is -1.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) has around 19070 employees, a market worth around $14.65B and $18.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.82 and Fwd P/E is 15.56. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.44% and -35.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.20%).

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.90% this year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.09M, and float is at 158.48M with Short Float at 3.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALGER EUGENE K,the company’sPresident Global Services. SEC filings show that ALGER EUGENE K sold 7,157 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $107.35 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that ALGER EUGENE K (President Global Services) sold a total of 2,981 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $107.29 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29379.0 shares of the EXPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, ALGER EUGENE K (President Global Services) disposed off 11,500 shares at an average price of $128.50 for $1.48 million. The insider now directly holds 7,157 shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD).

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) that is trading -6.71% down over the past 12 months. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is -33.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.